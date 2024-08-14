Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 4.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.46% to Rs 61.80 crore

Net profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 4.23% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.46% to Rs 61.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 59.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.61.8059.1690.7388.9332.1929.6631.9029.3725.4024.37