Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 56.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 34.46 croreNet profit of Porwal Auto Components declined 56.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 34.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.4638.62 -11 OPM %6.448.70 -PBDT1.792.71 -34 PBT0.521.20 -57 NP0.521.20 -57
