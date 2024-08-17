Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 69.63 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Berar Finance rose 79.32% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.6357.3560.1056.1813.007.7511.876.618.934.98