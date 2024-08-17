Berar Finance standalone net profit rises 79.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.41% to Rs 69.63 croreNet profit of Berar Finance rose 79.32% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.41% to Rs 69.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales69.6357.35 21 OPM %60.1056.18 -PBDT13.007.75 68 PBT11.876.61 80 NP8.934.98 79
