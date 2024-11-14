Beryl Drugs standalone net profit declines 96.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.14% to Rs 5.61 croreNet profit of Beryl Drugs declined 96.30% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.14% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.618.03 -30 OPM %9.988.97 -PBDT0.440.62 -29 PBT0.110.33 -67 NP0.010.27 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content