Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 98.25% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

