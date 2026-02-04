Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 98.25% to Rs 1.13 crore

Net profit of Beryl Securities rose 4.76% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 98.25% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.130.57 98 OPM %50.4452.63 -PBDT0.310.29 7 PBT0.280.28 0 NP0.220.21 5

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

