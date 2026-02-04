GIFT Nifty hints after flat start for equities; RBI MPC to commence three-day policy meet

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty February 2026 futures were up 5.50 points, suggesting a flat start for the Nifty 50 today.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will start its three-day meting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday in the backdrop of growth-focused Union Budget, low inflation and more recently the long-awaited India-US trade deal ending prolonged uncertainty on the external front.

The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 5,236.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,014.24 crore in the Indian equity market on 03 February 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,815.48 so far in February (till 03 February 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 38740.12 in January 2026 and Rs 34,349.62 crore in December.

Global Markets:

Asia market mostly fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses after a sell-off in U.S. technology stocks weighed on sentiment.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 pulled back as investors dumped technology stocks and moved into shares more broadly linked to improvements in the economy.

The broad market index fell 0.84% and closed at 6,917.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 166.67 points, or 0.34%, to end at 49,240.99. Earlier, the 30-stock index rose as much as 0.5% to touch 49,653.13, a new record. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.43%, settling at 23,255.19.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session on strong buying interest. Sentiment improved after India and the United States announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff worries that had clouded markets for months.

Supportive global cues and softer crude oil prices added to the momentum. The Nifty closed above the 25,700 mark. All NSE sectoral indices finished in positive territory, led by realty, pharma and consumer durables stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 2,072.67 points or 2.54% to 83,739.13. The Nifty 50 index added 639.15 points or 2.55% to 25,727.55. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 3.74% while the Nifty gained 3.63%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News