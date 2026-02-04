Suraj Products standalone net profit rises 1.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 65.50 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products rose 1.25% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 65.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.65.5067.229.9710.936.606.884.844.894.043.99

