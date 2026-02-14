Betex India standalone net profit rises 268.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 24.95 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 268.52% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.9522.5915.756.065.891.425.651.193.981.08

