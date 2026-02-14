Betex India standalone net profit rises 268.52% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 24.95 croreNet profit of Betex India rose 268.52% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.9522.59 10 OPM %15.756.06 -PBDT5.891.42 315 PBT5.651.19 375 NP3.981.08 269
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:09 AM IST