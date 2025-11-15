Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.46% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.46% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.0824.67 -83 OPM %3.921.58 -PBDT0.150.30 -50 PBT0.150.26 -42 NP0.110.20 -45
