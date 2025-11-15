Beryl Drugs reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 5.12 croreNet profit of Beryl Drugs remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.125.61 -9 OPM %14.269.98 -PBDT0.650.44 48 PBT0.260.11 136 NP0.010.01 0
