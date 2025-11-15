Virinchi standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 40.47 croreNet profit of Virinchi rose 36.40% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.4733.48 21 OPM %24.8824.10 -PBDT12.188.57 42 PBT9.605.77 66 NP7.575.55 36
