Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.29% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.29% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.356.17-7.85-6.00-2.36-0.40-4.32-1.55-3.88-1.03

