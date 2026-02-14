Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signature forms JV with RMZ for development of mixed-use project in Gurugram

Signature forms JV with RMZ for development of mixed-use project in Gurugram

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
SignatureGlobal India today inked an agreement to form a joint venture with RMZ, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial real estate in India, to develop a mixed-use project comprising office buildings, hotels, and retail spaces on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

Under the agreement, Signature Global and RMZ will form a 50:50 joint venture, with RMZ committing an investment of Rs 1,283 crore to acquire a 50% equity stake in the project.

As part of the transaction, the Company, Gurugram Commercity (GCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SignatureGlobal, and Millennia Realtors , an RMZ entity, have entered into a Securities Subscription and Purchase Agreement (SSPA). Under the SSPA, RMZ will acquire a 50% equity stake in GCL through a combination of share purchase and share subscription, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 1,283 crore.

 

Located on the Southern Peripheral Road, the project will have a Floor Space Index (FSI) of 3.94 million square feet.

The total capital value of the development upon completion is expected to be in the range of Rs 14,000-16,000 crore, positioning the project among the larger mixed-use developments in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deep Industries bags Rs 148-cr drilling rig contract from Oil India

Deep Industries bags Rs 148-cr drilling rig contract from Oil India

RailTel corp bags order worth Rs 93 crore

RailTel corp bags order worth Rs 93 crore

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs management contract for Regenta Z in Vrindavan

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels signs management contract for Regenta Z in Vrindavan

Ashoka Buildcon secures public works project in Republic of Liberia

Ashoka Buildcon secures public works project in Republic of Liberia

Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Natco Pharma receives CDSCO approval for launch of Semaglutide in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today