Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 08:56 AM IST
Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 644-cr additional orders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 644 crore since its last disclosure on 30th July 2025.

In a regulatory filing, BEL stated that the major orders received include a data centre, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, electronic voting machines, upgrades, spares, services etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India holds a 51.14% stake in BEL.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)s standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter rose 1.27% to close at Rs 373.95 on the BSE on Monday.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

