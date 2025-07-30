Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.93% to Rs 173.39 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 11.97% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.93% to Rs 173.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales173.39105.13 65 OPM %5.7313.41 -PBDT22.9132.95 -30 PBT21.6031.51 -31 NP15.0017.04 -12
