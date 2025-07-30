JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 croreNet profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1253.881144.50 10 OPM %9.5811.38 -PBDT94.5287.70 8 PBT50.5545.03 12 NP36.8033.40 10
