JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1253.881144.50 10 OPM %9.5811.38 -PBDT94.5287.70 8 PBT50.5545.03 12 NP36.8033.40 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

