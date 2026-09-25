Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Spurts 1.05%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Power index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gained 1.05% today to trade at Rs 420.35. The BSE Power index is up 0.28% to quote at 7318.03. The index is down 2.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd increased 0.85% and Thermax Ltd added 0.7% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 7.71 % over last one year compared to the 9.41% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has added 1.23% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Power index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4764 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 446.75 on 17 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.7 on 24 Oct 2025.

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