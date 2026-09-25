Vascon Engineers bags Rs 660-cr work order from Qualcomm India
For development of G+12 floor office building in BengaluruVascon Engineers has received work order amounting to Rs. 660.79 crore Including Taxes) from multinational IT company, Qualcomm India for Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.
The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST