Vascon Engineers bags Rs 660-cr work order from Qualcomm India

For development of G+12 floor office building in Bengaluru

Vascon Engineers has received work order amounting to Rs. 660.79 crore Including Taxes) from multinational IT company, Qualcomm India for Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover.