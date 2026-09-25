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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers bags Rs 660-cr work order from Qualcomm India

Vascon Engineers bags Rs 660-cr work order from Qualcomm India

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

For development of G+12 floor office building in Bengaluru

Vascon Engineers has received work order amounting to Rs. 660.79 crore Including Taxes) from multinational IT company, Qualcomm India for Development of an office facility (Block K) comprising three basements, Ground + 12 floors, and associated infrastructure at Bengaluru.

The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 9:31 AM IST