Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.17%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 307.05, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.21% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 307.05, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24640.75. The Sensex is at 81534.87, up 0.03%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37451.55, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 307.05, up 1.19% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 37.21% in last one year as compared to a 17.86% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

