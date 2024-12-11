Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Growing momentum noted around sustainable finance in India

Growing momentum noted around sustainable finance in India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has recently noted that there is growing momentum around sustainable finance in India, with the investors increasingly asking for non-financial disclosures and the regulator echoing the need for increasing the understanding of the banking sector professionals on climate and ESG impacts of financial decision making. To ensure that Indias finance sector workforce develops the ESG skills and competencies necessary to implement and achieve the objectives of Indias sustainable finance roadmap, sustainable finance education is critical to upskilling the sector at scale.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Worth your money? Check GMP, price band, and more

PremiumStephen Dainton, President of Barclays Bank PLC

Stable govt, GDP growth to help India get FPIs: Barclays' Prez Dainton

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Mishtann Foods says Sebi's show cause notice unsustainable; stock jumps 9%

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after tussle over no-trust motion against Dhankhar

Bull, Stock market

BEML share price rises 4% on securing Rs 136 cr-order from Defence Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon