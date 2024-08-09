Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Rasayan Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sakuma Exports Ltd, Filatex Fashions Ltd and Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bharat Rasayan Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 12808.85 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 905 shares in the past one month.
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 256.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month.
Sakuma Exports Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 7.76. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Filatex Fashions Ltd gained 19.42% to Rs 1.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 151.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd spurt 13.09% to Rs 88.98. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SC dismisses plea against election of Amritpal Singh as Lok Sabha MP

CJI announces SC's second hackathon, says AI to streamline functioning

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex maintains over 750 pts lead; SIPs hit record high, cross 23k cr first time

LIVE news: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy case

US retailers rush holiday imports, fearing strikes & disruptions in Red Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon