Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 407.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore
Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 407.83% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales91.2057.69 58 OPM %24.5322.08 -PBDT15.355.44 182 PBT11.902.83 320 NP8.431.66 408
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action soon; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infy, HDFC Bank push Sensex 800 pts higher; Ola Electric debuts, up 16%

What is Angelman Syndrome that Colin Farrell's son was diagnosed with?

India's bets in Bangladesh surged before crisis in neighbouring country

NBCC zooms 12% on Rs 15,000 cr order win for building satellite township

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon