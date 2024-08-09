Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 407.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 407.83% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.09% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.91.2057.6924.5322.0815.355.4411.902.838.431.66