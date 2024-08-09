Business Standard
Implementation of Quality Control Orders to help prevent substandard, low-cost leather product imports

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal stated that the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) will help prevent substandard, low-cost leather product imports and help save Indian Footwear industry from unfair competition. Goyal said that QCOs will help inculcate a spirit of quality among the domestic manufacturers, enabling India to become a world-class manufacturer of quality footwear. The Union Minister noted that the implementation of QCOs from August 1, 2024 will benefit the leather and footwear industry.
On liberalising the QCO guidelines, Goyal noted that the Centre will give retailers two years to dispose of the existing footwear stock post application of the order. He also noted that fashion footwear manufacturing up to 72,000 pairs will not have to go through QCOs. Emphasising the ability of the leather and footwear industry to expand their market domestically and abroad, Goyal said that the manufacturers have the potential to raise employment in the sector from current 40 lakh to 1 crore jobs.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

