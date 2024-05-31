Sales rise 203.64% to Rs 8.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 17.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 203.64% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.8.352.7517.4613.753.1110.918.4211.200.220.240.830.890.060.080.190.260.010.010.140.19