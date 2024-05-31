Business Standard
Bharat Textiles &amp; Proofing Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 203.64% to Rs 8.35 crore
Net profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 203.64% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.32% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.98% to Rs 17.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.352.75 204 17.4613.75 27 OPM %3.1110.91 -8.4211.20 - PBDT0.220.24 -8 0.830.89 -7 PBT0.060.08 -25 0.190.26 -27 NP0.010.01 0 0.140.19 -26
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

