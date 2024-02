Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Bharti Airtel announced that it has launched five new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Bhopal. The new stores that have come up in Near Aura Mall, Near Karond Chauraha, Minal near gate no 2, Awadhpuri, Katara Hills will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.