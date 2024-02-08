Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 82.72% to Rs 32.56 croreNet profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 82.72% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.5617.82 83 OPM %21.1012.46 -PBDT6.130.19 3126 PBT3.29-3.28 LP NP1.78-10.42 LP
