Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales rise 82.72% to Rs 32.56 crore
Net profit of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 10.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 82.72% to Rs 32.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales32.5617.82 83 OPM %21.1012.46 -PBDT6.130.19 3126 PBT3.29-3.28 LP NP1.78-10.42 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Raymed Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net profit of Rs 66.80 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Delhivery reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 3.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashima reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Goldiam International standalone net profit rises 101.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon