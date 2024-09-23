Bharti Airtel strengthens its network infrastructure in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel announced that it has made a concerted effort to bolster its network infrastructure across the western state of Gujarat.

Over the past seven months, the Company has undertaken a massive deployment initiative, erecting more than 1,700 new cellular towers throughout the region. This equates to a remarkable pace of over 8 new towers being installed on a daily basis. With this enhanced infrastructure, the Company aims to empower residents and businesses to seamlessly access Airtel's suite of cutting-edge voice, data, and digital services.

Airtel has been focusing on enhancing its rural network in Gujarat, one of its key markets. Through this initiative, the Company will expand its coverage to 7,000 villages across the state, impacting over 5 million people. Airtel's network now provides connectivity in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, ensuring comprehensive coverage in the region.