Firstsource Solutions acquires UK-based CX specialist - Ascensos

Firstsource Solutions has acquired Ascensos, a leading UK-headquartered customer experience outsourcing partner for retail and eCommerce businesses. Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman - RPSG Group and Firstsource, commented, This acquisition is aligned with the strategic capabilities Firstsource has been pursuing toward growth and expansion. We're thrilled about the potential that Ascensos's extensive retail knowledge, Firstsource's advanced technology, and the RPSG Group's deep expertise bring together. Retail and CPG BPO Market is a $28 billion market globally. Ascensos opens a host of new growth opportunities for us that are underpinned by our strategy of delivering differentiated services built on deep industry knowledge and tailored technology. This collaboration will benefit our current clients and enable us to pursue new opportunities in the thriving retail sector.

Ascensos will operate as a separate business unit within Firstsource, keeping its existing brand and maintaining its Scottish HQ while using the combined company's technological capabilities and expert employees to serve the retail industry better. John Devlin will remain as CEO, guaranteeing continuity for Ascensos clients.

Retail and eCommerce brands have led the way in CX innovation. With this acquisition, Firstsource capitalizes on its CX leadership, making inroads into the retail sector and helping brands embrace the next wave of digital innovation by simplifying complex customer journeys and seamlessly connecting front, middle, and back-office operations across digital, analog, and physical experiences.

