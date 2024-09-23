Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.41%

Sep 23 2024
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 3.41% at 6853.8 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra jumped 8.05%, Punjab & Sind Bank added 5.54% and Indian Bank gained 5.37%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 31.84% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 2.23% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.76% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.57% to close at 25939.05 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.45% to close at 84928.61 today.
Sep 23 2024

