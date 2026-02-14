Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 32.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 29.69 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 32.20% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.6924.3014.3113.913.882.943.402.502.341.77

