Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 34.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 176.71 crore

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 34.23% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 176.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales176.71178.36 -1 OPM %14.8512.69 -PBDT31.6925.56 24 PBT23.8918.18 31 NP17.4913.03 34

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

