Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 34.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tasty Bite Eatables rose 34.23% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 176.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 178.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.176.71178.3614.8512.6931.6925.5623.8918.1817.4913.03

