Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Bihar records historic 66.91% voter turnout as Assembly polls conclude peacefully

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday with a record voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest ever in the states electoral history since Independence. The polling was conducted in two phaseson November 6 and November 11across all 243 Assembly constituencies.

This marks a new milestone for Bihar, surpassing all previous voter participation levels since 1951. The first phase witnessed a turnout of over 65%, while the second phase saw an impressive 69% voter participation.

In a notable highlight, female voter turnout surpassed male participation, with 71.6% of women voters casting their votes compared to 62.8% of men, setting a new record in the states political history.

 

Officials said the elections were conducted peacefully, with no major incidents of violence or booth capturing reported from any district. The polling process was described as smooth and well-managed, aided by strong security and administrative arrangements.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies will be held on November 14, when the outcome for over 2,600 candidates in the fray will be declared.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

