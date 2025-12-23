Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon Ltd soars 0.1%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 399.7, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 399.7, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 1.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22927.9, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 400.5, up 0.18% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 16.02% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

