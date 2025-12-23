Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.94%, up for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 1.94%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2228.7, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% jump in NIFTY and a 1.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2228.7, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 0.27% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22927.9, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2231.3, up 2.1% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is down 23.43% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% jump in NIFTY and a 1.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 54.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

