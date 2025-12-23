Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1875.1, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1875.1, up 0.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26175.65. The Sensex is at 85535.57, down 0.04%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 9.26% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10669, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1879.9, up 0.93% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 23.67% in last one year as compared to a 10.32% gain in NIFTY and a 21.77% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 112.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.89%, up for five straight sessions

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.89%, up for five straight sessions

Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for five straight sessions

Petronet LNG Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Coal India Ltd gains for fifth session

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ircon International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ircon International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon