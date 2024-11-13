Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 75.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.28% to Rs 55.65 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 75.65% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 55.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.6556.95 -2 OPM %7.629.89 -PBDT2.935.46 -46 PBT0.943.81 -75 NP0.562.30 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content