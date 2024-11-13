Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 61.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.73% to Rs 138.62 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics declined 61.03% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 138.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 151.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.62151.88 -9 OPM %6.3211.09 -PBDT8.1216.00 -49 PBT5.4813.82 -60 NP4.0110.29 -61
