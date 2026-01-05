Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP sweeps all nine seats in Nandigram cooperative polls, deals blow to TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party won all nine seats in the Nandigram Cooperative Agricultural Development Committee elections, leaving the Trinamool Congress without a single victory. The result carries political weight as Nandigram is the constituency of BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The clean sweep is being seen as a confidence booster for the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls, as the party sharpens its attack on the ruling TMC and seeks to build momentum in the state.

Board of Aegis Vopak Terminals approves allotment of NCDs of Rs 1030 cr

Tobacco Institute of India requests government to review and reconsider latest hike in taxes on Tobacco

V-Mart Retail rallies after revenue jumps 10% YoY in Q3 FY26.

Delhi Assembly Winter Session begins today

Sensex, Nifty pare losses; auto shares advance for 5th day in row

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
