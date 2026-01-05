Monday, January 05, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
V-Mart Retail rallies after revenue jumps 10% YoY in Q3 FY26.

V-Mart Retail rallies after revenue jumps 10% YoY in Q3 FY26.

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

V-Mart Retail jumped 4.88% to Rs 734.20 after the company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 1,126 crore, recording the growth of 10%, compared with Rs 1,027 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The quarter witnessed a shift in sales owing to a larger share of Durga Puja festivities falling in Q2 in the current year, compared with the previous year.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained flat during the quarter, with V-Mart reporting nil growth, while Unlimited, the fashion retail chain acquired from Arvind Fashions in 2021, recorded a 2% increase.

During the quarter, the company opened 23 and closed 2 stores. This brings year-to-date (YTD) additions to 63 and closures to 6, resulting in a total operating portfolio of 554 stores as at Q3 end.

 

The 23 new stores include 5 stores in Uttar Pradesh, 4 stores in Gujarat, 3 stores Bihar, 2 stores each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, and 1 store each in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Punjab.

V-Mart operates a chain of value retail stores across multiple Indian cities. The company reported standalone net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 56.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales surged 22.1% YoY to Rs 806.87 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

