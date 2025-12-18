Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Black Box allots 71,944 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Black Box allots 71,944 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Black Box has allotted 71,944 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at a premium of Rs 415 per share on conversion of 71,944 convertible warrants against receipt of balance subscription amount (75% of the issue price) aggregating to Rs 2.25 crore. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 17,03,53,044 equity hares of Rs. 2/- each aggregating to Rs. 34,07,06,088/-.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

