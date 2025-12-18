Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Electricals plans to foray into solar solutions biz

Bajaj Electricals plans to foray into solar solutions biz

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Bajaj Electricals announced that its management has decided to enter into the solar solutions business as a new and additional line under its Lighting Solutions segment.

This strategic initiative is expected to support expansion and diversification of the companys business operations and its sustainable growth.

The company plans to initially launch the product(s)/service(s) and assess market response to ascertain the investment required. The final investment outlay will be decided based on various factors, including anticipated scale of operations, market opportunity, operational needs, and prevailing external conditions, to ensure optimal deployment of capital.

Bajaj Electricals, a part of Bajaj Group, makes consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting) and executes EPC contracts (illumination, transmission line towers and power distribution).

 

The company reported a 23.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.86 crore on 1.1% fall in net sales to Rs 1102.70 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 compared with Q2 Sept 2024.

The counter rose 0.27% to Rs 480.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD off one-week low but tepid inflation data could cap advances

EUR/USD off one-week low but tepid inflation data could cap advances

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,850 mark

Barometers pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,850 mark

India's pharmaceutical market expected to double to approximately $130 billion by 2030

India's pharmaceutical market expected to double to approximately $130 billion by 2030

BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

BSE SME Pajson Agro India opens its market innings with gains

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets Form-483 with five observations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon