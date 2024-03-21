Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Blue Dart launches Unified Shipping API Software Platform

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Blue Dart announced the launch of a ground-breaking Unified Shipping API Software Platform. This platform is tailored specifically to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as Large Enterprises across India, catering to all their logistics requirements.
This innovative tool is designed to address the distinctive challenges faced by small, medium, and large establishments in managing their First Mile Dispatches through Digitization, with a focus on operational efficiency. By streamlining operations and fostering growth across all enterprise segments, Blue Dart aims to transform the way businesses handle their shipments.
Blue Dart will integrate the cutting-edge software platform offered by eShipz.com into its existing logistics infrastructure. This integration will provide access to advanced dispatch tools, ensuring seamless connectivity with sales platforms, marketplaces, order management systems, warehouse management systems, and enterprise resource planning systems of shippers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volumes jump at Star Health &amp; Allied Insurance Company Ltd counter

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Sprayking Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allcargo Gati reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.51 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Allcargo Gati reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amber Enterprises India to acquire 50% stake in Resojet

Sensex adds 545 pts; broader mkt rallies

Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

Reserve money jumps 2.85% on weekly basis

Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 0.94%, gains for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon