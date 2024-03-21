Blue Dart launches Unified Shipping API Software Platform

This innovative tool is designed to address the distinctive challenges faced by small, medium, and large establishments in managing their First Mile Dispatches through Digitization, with a focus on operational efficiency. By streamlining operations and fostering growth across all enterprise segments, Blue Dart aims to transform the way businesses handle their shipments.

Blue Dart will integrate the cutting-edge software platform offered by eShipz.com into its existing logistics infrastructure. This integration will provide access to advanced dispatch tools, ensuring seamless connectivity with sales platforms, marketplaces, order management systems, warehouse management systems, and enterprise resource planning systems of shippers.

Blue Dart announced the launch of a ground-breaking Unified Shipping API Software Platform. This platform is tailored specifically to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as Large Enterprises across India, catering to all their logistics requirements.