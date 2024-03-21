Eicher Motors Ltd soars 1%, Gains for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 3912.35, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.78% in last one year as compared to a 28.2% gain in NIFTY and a 68.6% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3912.35, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 21989.4. The Sensex is at 72598, up 0.69%. Eicher Motors Ltd has dropped around 0.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20406.45, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3916.25, up 0.75% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 32.78% in last one year as compared to a 28.2% gain in NIFTY and a 68.6% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

