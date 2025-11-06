Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 2.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 2422.37 croreNet profit of Blue Star rose 2.93% to Rs 99.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 2422.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2275.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2422.372275.96 6 OPM %7.536.55 -PBDT175.52161.05 9 PBT132.17131.10 1 NP99.0196.19 3
