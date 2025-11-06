Eureka Industries standalone net profit declines 45.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 287.40% to Rs 29.21 croreNet profit of Eureka Industries declined 45.65% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 287.40% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.217.54 287 OPM %0.966.10 -PBDT0.250.46 -46 PBT0.250.46 -46 NP0.250.46 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content