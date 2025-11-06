Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 128.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 538.06% to Rs 504.90 croreNet profit of Elitecon International rose 128.51% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 538.06% to Rs 504.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 79.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales504.9079.13 538 OPM %4.3910.36 -PBDT22.969.28 147 PBT22.448.84 154 NP20.208.84 129
