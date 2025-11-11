Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 501.85 crore

Net profit of BMW Ventures rose 12.32% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 501.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 472.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales501.85472.65 6 OPM %3.984.26 -PBDT11.5110.90 6 PBT9.969.75 2 NP7.116.33 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

