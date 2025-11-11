BMW Ventures standalone net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.18% to Rs 501.85 croreNet profit of BMW Ventures rose 12.32% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.18% to Rs 501.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 472.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales501.85472.65 6 OPM %3.984.26 -PBDT11.5110.90 6 PBT9.969.75 2 NP7.116.33 12
