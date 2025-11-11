Atharv Enterprises standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Atharv Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.020 0 OPM %-2600.000 -PBDT0.080.08 0 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.040.05 -20
