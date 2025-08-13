BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.13% to Rs 0.52 croreNet profit of BNR Udyog rose 47.37% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.13% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.520.62 -16 OPM %53.8533.87 -PBDT0.310.22 41 PBT0.280.19 47 NP0.280.19 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content