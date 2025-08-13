Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.96% to Rs 4.49 croreNet profit of Veerhealth Care rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.96% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.492.06 118 OPM %-0.67-0.97 -PBDT0.520.34 53 PBT0.240.15 60 NP0.240.12 100
